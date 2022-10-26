1
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand wades into Partey-Casemiro comparison

Partey And Casemiro Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey(L) and Manchester United's Casemiro (R)

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinard has swept aside comparisons between Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Manchester United's Casemiro.

Partey has been sensational for Arsenal this season while Casemiro has just found his feet at Manchester United since joining in August 2022.

Although Ferdinand admitted that the Ghanaian is 'really a good player', he would have Casemiro over Partey.

"Partey is good player, I think he's a really good player, he’s been really good for you guys. He’s not the right player to play holding midfielder for Man United," the former United star told Vibe with Five.

"We’re talking about another player many rungs up, many rungs up. It’s like saying before we had Fred and McTominay in the CDM position would you not have taken Partey? Well yes, I would have but what does that prove?"

The former England defender believes that comparing Partey to Casemiro should not be a conversation.

"All I’m saying is we’re talking about Casemiro against Partey and I'm saying it’s not a competition. It's not a competition."

Casemiro joined Manchester United during the 2022 summer transfer window for a fee of £70million. The Brazilian has featured in 12 games for Manchester United and after struggling in his first few games, he seems to have settled in well.

He scored his debut goal for the Reds against Chelsea, salving a point for United at the death.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey, who is into his third season at Arsenal has been brilliant for the Gunners. Arsenal are yet to lose a game whenever he features as they sit top of the Premier League table after 11 matches.

