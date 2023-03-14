0
Menu
Sports

Manchester United legend backs Partey to make Premier League team of the season

How Ghanaians Reacted To Thomas Partey's Performance Against Chelsea With 13 Days To Start World Cup Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rio Ferdinand has stated that Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey should make the Premier League team of the season after his brilliant performance in the 20222/2023 campaign.

Partey has been astonishingly good and found consistency in his performance, three seasons after his arrival in England from Atletico Madrid.

According to the Manchester United legend, Thomas Partey ticks all the boxes to be among the best 11.

"He is playing for the top-of-the-league team that will potentially win the league. Integral to that team so he is going to be in the shake-up for being in the team of the season 100%," he said on Vibe with FIVE podcast.

The 27-year-old has been immense for Arsenal and the team's struggle in his absence explains how integral he is for the club.

Partey is one of the many reasons Arsenal are leading the Premier League table with 11 matches to end the season. They are yet to lose a game with him on the field.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
Related Articles: