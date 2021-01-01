Mario Balotelli lost five kilos before making Monza debut

Italian footballer of Ghanaian descent, Mario Balotelli Barwuah had to lose five kilograms before making his AC Monza debut against US Salernitana last Wednesday.

The former Italy international striker put on a lightning diet to lose five kilograms in just 20 days to be allowed to feature in the match.



Balotelli gained weight due to his inactivity since June when his contract with Brescia was terminated due to indiscipline.



Monza offered him the contract on December 7, but the club doctors after assessing him advised that he works to reduce his weight.

Balotelli worked hard in training and was passed fit to make his debut against Salernitana on December 30.



He scored in just four minutes into his debut as Monza recorded a 3-0 victory.



Monza, who have set sights on securing promotion to the Italian top-flight season, are third two points behind leaders Empoli.