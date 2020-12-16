Mario Balotelli needs time - AC Monza coach Cristian Brocchi

AC Monza striker, Mario Balotelli Barwuah

AC Monza coach, Cristian Brocchi has said that Mario Balotelli Barwuah needs time to integrate into the team after joining them until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has reunited with his former AC Milan teammate Kevin-Prince Boateng.



The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker is expected to add depth in quality to the team which lies ninth on the Serie B table.



But AC Monza coach Cristian Brocchi is in no rush and has said that the former Inter and AC Milan forward will need time to adjust.

"Mario needs a period of training to join the group and make up for all the months he has lost. He is working well, he is keeping his promises: today he had a double session with great desire, the goal is to put him back in optimal condition so that he can give us a hand like Boateng." Brocchi said



Balotelli won the Champions League, three Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup with Inter, for whom he scored 28 goals in 86 games.



He won the Premier League and FA Cup with City, scoring 30 goals in 80 matches.