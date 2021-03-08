Match Report: Hearts of Oak 4-1 WAFA

Samuel Boadu’s first game in charge as Hearts of Oak head coach couldn’t have gone much better.

The astute tactician masterminded a convincing 4-0 win against WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



After a cagey opening minutes at the Accra Sports Stadium, the match swung in Hearts of Oak’s favor after WAFA Captain Abubakar Ibrahim was shown the red card for a reckless challenge on Patrick Razak.



The Phobians took control of the game from then on, Razak scored a stunner after combining with Victor Aidoo to give them a 1-0 lead at the break.



After the recess Coach Boadu handed new signing Salifu Ibrahim his debut when he came in as replacement for Frederick Ansah Botchway on the hour mark.



Barely a minute late Aidoo doubled their lead before defender Raddy Ovouka made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute.



Michelle Sarpong climbed off the bench to score in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Match Summary:



Hearts of Oak 4-0 WAFA



31’ Patrick Razak, 61’ Victor Aidoo, 73’ Raddy Ovouka, 91’ Michelle Sarpong



