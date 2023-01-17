0
Menu
Sports

Medeama SC announce the signing of goalkeeper Felix Kyei

Medeama Felix 43546788.png Medeama SC goalkeeper Felix Kyei

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League club, Medeama SC has officially announced the signing of young goalkeeper Felix Kyei on a permanent deal.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper signed a three year with the Mauve and Yellow on Tuesday after passing his mandatory medicals.

Felix Kyei is anticipated to offer competition in Medeama's goalkeeping department this season.

The goalkeeper joins the club on a free transfer after leaving Karela United.

Speaking after signing his contract Kyei said:

“This is a dream club for me and I’m happy to be here. I am here to compete and look forward to working with the goalkeeping group,"

We’ll support each other and work for the collective good of the club,"

“You can’t speak about big clubs in Ghana without mentioning Medeama. I believe this is the platform for me to continue with my development,"

“We have huge potential and we can achieve a lot if we work together as a loyal and loving unit,”

Kyei has started training with his teammates and will be available for Medeama's next Ghana Premier League encounter against Hearts of Oak on Sunday January 29, 2023 at the Akoon Community Park.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government