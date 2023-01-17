Medeama SC announce the signing of goalkeeper Felix Kyei

Medeama SC goalkeeper Felix Kyei

Ghana Premier League club, Medeama SC has officially announced the signing of young goalkeeper Felix Kyei on a permanent deal.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper signed a three year with the Mauve and Yellow on Tuesday after passing his mandatory medicals.



Felix Kyei is anticipated to offer competition in Medeama's goalkeeping department this season.



The goalkeeper joins the club on a free transfer after leaving Karela United.



Speaking after signing his contract Kyei said:



“This is a dream club for me and I’m happy to be here. I am here to compete and look forward to working with the goalkeeping group,"

We’ll support each other and work for the collective good of the club,"



“You can’t speak about big clubs in Ghana without mentioning Medeama. I believe this is the platform for me to continue with my development,"



“We have huge potential and we can achieve a lot if we work together as a loyal and loving unit,”



Kyei has started training with his teammates and will be available for Medeama's next Ghana Premier League encounter against Hearts of Oak on Sunday January 29, 2023 at the Akoon Community Park.