Medeama SC confirm six new signings

Medeama is keen to build a formidable squad capable of challenging for the Premier League crown

Ghana Premier League side Medeama has confirmed the signing of six new players ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The two-time FA Cup holders have roped in experienced goalkeeper Frank Boateng – who has joined on a three-year deal on a free transfer from Ashantigold.



The Tarkwa-based side have also confirmed the capture of former Asante Kotoko defenderPatrick Yeboah as well as former Tema Youth centre-back Musah Baba Abdulai.



Versatile midfield dynamo Kwadwo Asamoah has also signed a two-year deal with the Tarkwa-based side to augment their squad ahead of the season.



Former striker Abass Mohammed has completed a sensational return to the club after ending his stay at Nigerian giants Enyimba FC.

Former Ghana Under-20 strikerAbdul Basit Adam has also joined the side on a long-term contract after returning home from abroad.



Coach Samuel Boadu has added quality to his already explosive team ahead of the new season.



Medeama host Great Olympics in the season’s opener at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020.