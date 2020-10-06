Medeama drag Kotoko to Ghana FA for 'tapping up' Justice Blay as player goes AWOL

Blay underwent a successful medical in Tarkwa at the weekend

Ghana Premier League side Medeama are preparing to drag Asante Kotoko to the Football Association for the "tapping up" of their star midfielder Justice Blay, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The two-time FA Cup holders are accusing the officials of the "cash-strapped" Ghanaian giants of using "crude, obsolete and kangaroo" tactics of luring their powerful enforcer to Kumasi.



Blay underwent a successful medical in Tarkwa at the weekend after returning from a hugely successful season long loan move.



But GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the midfielder has "run" to Kumasi in a bid to force his transfer to Kotoko.



However, Medeama are sensing conspiracy theory, pointing accusing fingers at Kotoko's top hierarchy for attempting to induce the player and destabilize their team ahead of the start of the new season.



Medeama are preparing to drag the Porcupine Warriors to the Ghana FA over claims of hiding behind a veil in a "primitive" attempt to force the player's transfer to the club.



Kotoko, who are two-time African champions and claim to be richest club in Ghana are struggling to meet Medeama's $50,000 valuation of the powerful midfielder as they plan crowd-funding to secure his signature.

Both clubs have failed to reach an agreement but the latest scenario could completely jeopardize any attempt to sign the player.



Officials of the two-time FA Cup holders are fuming with rage and have vowed to follow up with the matter to its logical conclusion.



Blay, a former Hasaacas and Eleven Wise midfielder has a running contract with Medeama until 2022.



Medeama, who are one of the very professionally run club in Ghana can match up to Kotoko financially for any player.



Anger is brewing in Tarkwa amid accusation and suspicion of tapping up of their star man, who scored three goals in 18 appearances during his loan spell in Ghana's second-largest city.



It appears the battle lines have been drawn for a showdown between the two clubs over the pursuit of Justice Blay by Kotoko.

While media reports have claimed Kotoko have ended their interest in the player, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can report that those claims are wide off the mark and a complete misrepresentation of the facts regarding the transfer tussle.



Blay is fans' favourite as pressure mount on the club's top hierarchy to tie him down permanently.



The Ghana FA will conduct an investigation into a matter which could turn out to be one of the long-winding transfer tussle in the West African nation.



Medeama insist Blay will only leave the club for the right prize and will not be forced to sell him for an undeserving amount.



