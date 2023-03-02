0
Medeama head coach Umar Abdul Rabi stands down from his position

Coach Umar Abdul Rabi 610x400.jpeg The 37-year-old tendered his resignation letter right after the matchday 19 fixture

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC head coach Umar Abdul Rabi has left his position with immediate effect following the club's 1-1 stalemate with Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League.

The 37-year-old tendered his resignation letter to the Medeama officials right after the matchday 19 fixture at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Monday night.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the club have accepted the resignation of the young tactician, confirming his departure.

Abdul Rabi was appointed assistant coach at the Mauves and Yellow in November 2021 and later became the head of the technical team following the exit of Samuel Boadu and his deputy Mohammed Obeng Hamza.

He led Medeama to a second-place finish in the Ghana Premier League after the 2021-22 campaign after taking over the head coach role.

The Tarkwa-based club are presently sitting in the 8th position on the league standings with 28 points after 19 matches with 8 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses.

Medeama will announce a new head coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign in the coming days.

