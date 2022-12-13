0
Menu
Sports

Meet the top 10 most handsome Black Stars players

Black Stars Players Salisu A photo of some of the most handsome Black Stars players

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the key things that often strikes people about footballers is their talent and extraordinary performances on the field of play, which bring them invariable wealth and give them celebrity status.

Unlike men, who support footballers because of their performance on the pitch, it is quite the opposite for most ladies, who are often attracted by the physical looks of players.

Though being handsome is a plus when building the public appeal of a footballer, physical appearance alone cannot justify the popularity of a player, as he will have to complement it with his performances on the pitch.

Thus the saying that handsome and good players tend to enjoy being on the front pages more than those who do not appeal to fans, mostly women, because of their physical appearance.

While we could focus on other personal attributes such as personality, intelligence, and others when categorizing handsome players, the most perceived beauty is mostly the outlook.

Besides, beauty, they say, lies in the eyes of the beholder, and there are no definite criteria for the classification of beauty and handsomeness.

So who are the most handsome current Black Stars players?

Here are photos of the 10 most handsome Black Stars players, in no particular order.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KOFI KYEREH (@kofikyereh)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elisha OWUSU (@elishaows)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mo Kuku (@kudus_mohammed)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MOHAMMED SALISU (@salisu_sarki)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salis ???????????????? (@abdul.samed_19)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by T.L (@tariq_lamptey)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jordan Ayew (@jordanayew9)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joseph Wollacott (@jo_wollacott)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Related Articles: