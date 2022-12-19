Messi, Argentina beat Drake curse to win 2022 World Cup

Argentina are world champions

Argentina, led by their global star striker Messi, has lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The South Americans have crowned champions in spite of what has been called the 'Drake curse'.



Canadian rap superstar Drake is known for backing teams to win only for them to eventually lose.



Historically, when Drake backed the United Kingdom's Anthony Joshua to victory, he was beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr.



Once when he was pictured with Jadon Sanchos, while he played for Borussia Dortmund, his side was whipped by Bayern Munich.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Conor McGregor, Paul Pogba and others have all fallen victim to the so called Drake curse.



It is reported the curse started with Serena Williams in 2015.

Ms Williams was having a ball and was on the verge of winning all of the Grand Slams that year. She fell short, however, at the final during the very last tournament. Drake was in the stands, having betted on her.



The morning before the Qatar 2022 finale between Argentina and France, the 'God's Plan' hitmaker staked US$1 million on Messi and his Argentinian side clinching victory.



He posted the picture of his seven-figure betslip on his Instagram page.



The rapper nicknamed Drizzy stands to win US$2.7 million following the Lionel Messi-led victory for Argentia.



The Sunday, December 18, 2022 showdown happened at the Lusail Stadium, Doha, Qatar, where after 90 minutes, 8 minutes added time and 30 minutes extra time, the scoreline read 3:3 leading to penalties. At this juncture, Argentina edged out France.