Messi doesn't need World Cup to validate his 'GOAT' status - Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, has stated that football great, Lionel Messi, does not need a World Cup trophy to prove he is the Greatest Of All Time(GOAT).

Atsu was left in awe after the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner mesmerizingly orchestrated Argentina's qualification to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Croatia.



The former Chelsea winger took to Twitter, stating that Messi has already proven that he is the greatest player ever and thus does not need to win the World Cup to validate the title.



"He doesn’t need the World Cup to prove he is the GOAT," he wrote.



Messi and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez led Argentina to an emphatic 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday, December 13, 2022.



Messi scored once and provided a dazzling assist, twisting and turning Croatia defender Jasko Gvardiol inside-out before setting up Alvarez for the third goal. The goal was Alvarez's second of the night.

Argentina have now qualified for their 6th World Cup final and will face the winner between Morocco and France in the final.





He doesn’t need the World Cup to prove he is the GOAT ????#messi — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) December 13, 2022

