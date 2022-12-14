0
Menu
Sports

Messi doesn't need World Cup to validate his 'GOAT' status - Christian Atsu

Messi 5676879.jfif Argentina skipper, Lionel Messi

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, has stated that football great, Lionel Messi, does not need a World Cup trophy to prove he is the Greatest Of All Time(GOAT).

Atsu was left in awe after the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner mesmerizingly orchestrated Argentina's qualification to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Croatia.

The former Chelsea winger took to Twitter, stating that Messi has already proven that he is the greatest player ever and thus does not need to win the World Cup to validate the title.

"He doesn’t need the World Cup to prove he is the GOAT," he wrote.

Messi and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez led Argentina to an emphatic 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday, December 13, 2022.

Messi scored once and provided a dazzling assist, twisting and turning Croatia defender Jasko Gvardiol inside-out before setting up Alvarez for the third goal. The goal was Alvarez's second of the night.

Argentina have now qualified for their 6th World Cup final and will face the winner between Morocco and France in the final.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



EE/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Related Articles: