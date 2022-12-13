Messi magic, Alvarez double send Argentina to final of 2022 World Cup

Messi in a tussle with Josko Gvardiol

Lionel Messi might have scored from a contentious penalty but his overall performance especially his role in the goal that sealed Argentina's fate as finalists is one that will be written about by journalists and etched in the memories of football fans as an instance where Messi showed why he perhaps deserves the tag Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

At 35 and up against a defender who is 20 and has been mentioned as one of the best if not the best in the 2022 World Cup so far, Lionel Messi out-ran and out-thought Croatia's Josko Gvardiol to set up Argentina's third and final goal of the night.



Before the moment of magic, Messi had put Argentina ahead in the 34th minute after the on-rushing Croatian goalie Dominik Livakovic clashed with Alvarez who was clear on goal. The decision was controversial but Messi and Argentina will care less as the PSG forward stepped up and powered it beyond Livakovic who has gained fame for being good at stopping penalties.



Croatia will come forward with the hope of finding the equalizer but Messi once again was involved as the ball ricochetted off him into the path of Alvarez who scored a solo goal albeit with slight help from the Croatian defense who were in sixes and sevens. This happened in the 39th minute and that is how the first half ended. Argentina 2 - Croatia.



With the ghost of the 2-2 capitulation against the Netherlands haunting them, Argentina looked determined to score one that will kill any hopes of a Croatian comeback but against a team with Modric, Kovacic, and Brozovic who are adept at keeping the ball, it was always going to be difficult.



The Croatian coach rang some immediate changes at half-time, bringing on forward Orsic and defender Sosa and they made an impact as the Croats kept on probing but their slow-passing game could not hurt the Argentines.

The possession football by the Croats continued until the moment when Lionel Messi reminded the world of his status. He picked from a few yards from the center circle and took on Gvardiol who looked to have checked him out until two dummies left him in the shadows of Messi who fed the ball to Alvarez who tapped it home for his second and Argentina's third of the night.



From there on, it became a formality as the Croatians probed and Argentina with a sense of "we are already in the final" defended resolutely and kept it at 3-0.



After 90 plus five minutes of action, Italian referee Danielle Orsato whistled for the end of the game and it was celebration for the Argentines and 'tears' for Luka Modric and his fellow countrymen.



Messi has now become the Argentina player with most goals in World Cup history and the first player to score and assist in three consecutive World Cup games.



Argentina will now wait to meet the winner of France vs Morocco for the final on Sunday, December 18.