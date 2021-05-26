Michael Ameyaw joins Polish side Piast Gliwice

Wed, 26 May 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Polish side Piast Gliwice have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Michael Ameyaw from second-tier side Widzew Lodz.
The 20-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the club after successful negotiations.
He made 62 appearances in all competitions for Widzew Lodz, scoring twice and providing four assists in the process.
Ameyaw is expected to play a key role in the set-up of Gliwice as they seek to improve upon their 6th placed finish next season.
The highly-rated youngster was born to a Ghanaian father and a Polish mother in the city of Lodz and holds nationalities of both countries though he is yet to be capped at any level.
