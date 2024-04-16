Michael Baidoo suffers red card in Elfsborg's 3-0 defeat against Hammarby

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo was shown a red card in Elfsborg's 3-0 defeat against Hammarby in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Monday evening.

The match, held at the Tele2 Arena, saw Baidoo starting alongside his fellow countrymen Terry Yegbe and Jalal Abdulai for Elfsborg.



The pre-match head-to-head record stood at 6 wins for Hammarby, 9 wins for Elfsborg, and 7 draws. However, Hammarby dominated the game, with Nahir Besara opening the scoring in the 49th minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.



Viktor Djukanovic assisted the goal and later scored one himself in the 69th minute. Jusef Erabi sealed Hammarby's victory with a goal in the 76th minute.

Baidoo's evening went from bad to worse when he received a second yellow card in the 81st minute for a rash challenge, resulting in his dismissal.



Despite having played three games, scored once, and assisted once in the 2024 Allsvenskan, Baidoo's performance on Monday was a forgettable one.