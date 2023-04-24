Michael Essien names two Ghana U-23 players destined for greatness

Ghana legend Michael Essien

Ghana legend Michael Essien has tipped Ghanaian duo of Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman to attain greater heights in their careers.

The duo currently plies their trade with Danish outfit FC Nordjaelland and have been impressive.



Speaking to Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid star named the Ghanaian pair and Mario Dorgeles of Ivory Coast as ones for the future of African football.



On Twitter, Adewuyi shared a photo of himself with the trio who graduated from Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and said,

“Michael Essien told me yesterday, these are the future African stars. FC Nordsjaelland’s Ernest Nuamah (Ghana, age 19), Mario Dorgeles (CIV, 18) & Ibrahim Osman (Ghana, 23). They all came to Denmark from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana”



Ernest Nuamah, 19, has 8 goals and 4 assists in 21 games for the FC Nordjaelland whiles compatriot, Osman Ibrahim made his debut for the club in February and has since made some appearances for the team.



