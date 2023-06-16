Michael Essien picks Liverpool's Anfield as stadium with best atmosphere

Michael Essien (left) and a shot of the Anfield Stadium

Former Chelsea player, Michael Essien says Anfield is the best stadium atmosphere experienced in his playing career.

Anfieild is a football stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, which has a seating capacity of 53,394, making it the seventh largest football stadium in England. It has been the home of Liverpool Football Club since their formation in 1892.



According to the former Ghanaian international, having played in numerous stadia, his favorite and most he enjoyed as a player is Anfield.



“Then again, I’ve played in a lot of stadiums. But I think Liverpool, Anfield is quite the atmosphere that is quite amazing”, he told Goal Africa.



Essien joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2005 and went on to feature for the London club until the 2013/2014 when he left to join Italian giants AC Milan.



During his nine-year stay with the Blues, he won the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Football League Cup, Community Shield and Premier League.



Essien. 40, had a successful playing career having played for top European teams such as Bastia, Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung and Sabail where he ended his playing career.