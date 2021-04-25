0
Menu
Sports

Midfield star Richard Boadu scores first Premier League goal for Medeama in Kotoko win

Richard Boadu Medeama 610x400 Medeama midfielder, Richard Boadu

Sun, 25 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Midfielder Richard Boadu scored his first Ghana Premier League goal for Medeama in their 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko on Saturday.

The combative midfielder capped an impressive run of play after his deflected shot handed the Mauve and Yellow a precious 2-1 win over the Porcupine Warriors in Obuasi.

Boadu has been a key cog in Yaw Preko's set-up - following up on his commanding displays for the side last season.

The Kumasi-born midfielder has combined effectively with injured Justice Blay and now Eric Kwakwa and Rashid Nortey in the middle of the park.

The intelligent midfielder is a massive talent and weapon for the two-time FA Cup winners as we continue to fight in our Premier League title ambition this term.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer
Related Articles: