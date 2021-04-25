Midfield star Richard Boadu scores first Premier League goal for Medeama in Kotoko win

Medeama midfielder, Richard Boadu

Midfielder Richard Boadu scored his first Ghana Premier League goal for Medeama in their 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko on Saturday.

The combative midfielder capped an impressive run of play after his deflected shot handed the Mauve and Yellow a precious 2-1 win over the Porcupine Warriors in Obuasi.



Boadu has been a key cog in Yaw Preko's set-up - following up on his commanding displays for the side last season.



The Kumasi-born midfielder has combined effectively with injured Justice Blay and now Eric Kwakwa and Rashid Nortey in the middle of the park.

The intelligent midfielder is a massive talent and weapon for the two-time FA Cup winners as we continue to fight in our Premier League title ambition this term.



