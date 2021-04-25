Midfield star Richard Boadu scores first Premier League goal for Medeama in Kotoko win

Midfielder Richard Boadu scored his first Ghana Premier League goal for Medeama in their 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko on Saturday.
The combative midfielder capped an impressive run of play after his deflected shot handed the Mauve and Yellow a precious 2-1 win over the Porcupine Warriors in Obuasi.
Boadu has been a key cog in Yaw Preko's set-up - following up on his commanding displays for the side last season.
The Kumasi-born midfielder has combined effectively with injured Justice Blay and now Eric Kwakwa and Rashid Nortey in the middle of the park.
The intelligent midfielder is a massive talent and weapon for the two-time FA Cup winners as we continue to fight in our Premier League title ambition this term.
Midfield star @RichardAgadas scored his first @GhanaLeague goal for @MedeamaSC in our comeback 2-1 win over Kotoko.— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) April 25, 2021
Super talent. #MauveandYellow ???????? #MEDSCtotheNextLevel #GPLWk21 #KotokoMedeama pic.twitter.com/aNOY0lMHli
