Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng scores opener as Hapoel Tel Aviv draw

Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng opened the scoring as Hapoel Tel Aviv threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Hapoel Kfar Saba at home on Monday in the Israeli Ligat ha'Al playoffs.
The 23-year-old smashed him a low grounder from 20 yards in the tenth minute at the Bloomfield Stadium.
Just after the hour mark, Daniel Einbinder converted a spot-kick to double their lead.
Before the first time whistle, Omer Fadida scored from a penalty to reduce the deficit for the visitors.
In the 71st minute, Fadida scored his second.
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng scored this sumptuous Goal in Hapoel Tel Aviv's 2-2 stalemate against Hapoel Kfar Saba FC.— David Stevenson (@dav_stevenson) May 3, 2021
The former @WAFAcademySC star enjoyed the full 90 minutes of the game. pic.twitter.com/SfgJmdHqfr
