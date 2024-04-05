Mikel Arteta backs Thomas Partey to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Partey

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has professed his support for Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, urging the player to continue his stint with the club.

The Spanish gaffer explains that the Gunners have a good project and it is only right that Partey continues to be part of it.



He hailed the Black Stars deputy skipper and emphasised that he is happy with the Ghanaian who has one year left on his contract.



“Partey said he’s happy here? He’d better have his head here because we are playing for big things,” he said as quoted by renowned journalist Fabizio Romano.



“He’s a top player, he’s under contract for one more year and I’m really happy with Thomas”.



Thomas Partey, addressing his uncertain future at the club, stated that he is only focused on Arsenal.

“My head is always here,” Partey noted after Arsenal’s win over Luton Town.,



“This is where I choose to play. I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.”



Thomas Partey joined the North London club in 2020 and signed a five-year contract. He has played a significant part in Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta.



