Mohammed Kudus' Ajax coach sacked

Alfred Schreuder has been fired by Ajax

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus is set to work under a new head coach at Ajax following the sacking of manager Alfred Schreuder.

The gaffer has been under pressure in recent works after several bad results in the Dutch Eredivisie.



Following a 1-1 draw against Volendam on Thursday night, the management of Ajax has decided to terminate the contract of Alfred Schreuder.



In an official statement, the Dutch Eredivisie giants said, “Ajax has immediately suspended Alfred Schreuder. The trainer's contract was valid until June 30, 2024, but will now be terminated immediately. The many points lost and the team's lack of development are the main reasons for this decision.

“The club management no longer has confidence in further cooperation. The collaboration with assistant coach Matthias Kaltenbach will also be terminated.”



Club Technical Director Edwin van der Sar also explained further saying "It is a painful decision, but also a necessary one. After a good start to the season, we then lost an unnecessary number of points.”



Ajax are now looking at appointing a new head coach in the next few days.