1
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus arrives in Ghana for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Mohammed Kudus.png Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has arrived in Ghana ahead of Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kudus reportedly touched down in Ghana in the early hours of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and is set to join the squad.

The 22-year-old is Ghana's top scorer in the qualifiers with two goals in two games.

So far, 18 players, including Kudus Mohammed, have arrived in preparation for Ghana's games against Angola.

Upon his arrival, he will join the squad for their trip to Kumasi on Tuesday to continue their preparations.

Ghana will host the first leg of the encounter on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, while the second leg is slated for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Estádio 11 de Novembre in Luanda.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Related Articles: