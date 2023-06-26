0
Mohammed Kudus crowned Footballer of the Year at Ghana Football Awards

Kudus GF Awards Footballer Ajax midifelder, Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midifelder, Mohammed Kudus, has been crowned Footballer of the Year at the fifth edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

The event took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 25, 2023.

Kudus emerged victorious over his Black Stars teammates Joseph Paintsil and Salis Abdul Samed to claim the prestigious award. This accolade follows the previous year's winner, Alexander Djiku.

Blessing Shine Agbomdzi, who plays for ASFAR in Morocco, was named the Women's Footballer of the Year.

In the Odartey Lamptey Future Star category, FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah emerged as the winner, surpassing Black Princesses' captain Stella Nyamaekye and Princess Owusua.

Napoli's Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was honoured as the Best African International Player of the Year for his outstanding performances.

Medeama Sporting Club, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, dominated the awards ceremony. Head coach Evans Adotey and CEO Moses Armah led the way, with the team also winning the Male Team of the Year category.

