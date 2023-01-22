0
Mohammed Kudus in action as Ajax in 1-1 draw at Feyenoord

Kudus1 Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax on Sunday, January 22, 2023, and helped the team to get a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In a week 17 encounter of the 2022/23 Dutch Eredivisie season, the Black Stars poster boy started the game for the visitors.

Playing through the middle as the number 9 for Ajax, Mohammed Kudus played well and could have finished the game with a goal.

Unfortunately, he failed to convert a one-on-one chance in the second half.

During the match, a spectacular strike from Igor Paixao in the 34th minute handed Feyenoord a deserved lead.

After the break, Ajax played better football and the team was rewarded in the 71st minute.

Midfielder Davy Klaassen equalized from a tight angle to restore parity to the game.

Despite the efforts from both teams to net a winner, neither side could get on the scoresheet again.

Mohammed Kudus during the game, played every single minute.

