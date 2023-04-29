0
Mohammed Kudus is a miracle to the world - Stonebwoy

Kudus Stonebwoy FuqVY4gWAAYftUG Stonebwoy and Mohammed Kudus

Sat, 29 Apr 2023

Ghanaian afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has described Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus as a miracle to the world.

Stonebwoy recently met Kudus at Ajax's training base in the Netherlands during his album listening session, and he revealed that he draws inspiration from the young footballer's life.

Stonebwoy noted that Kudus is on a mission to demonstrate his greatness to the world and that his records will be remembered for years to come.

The BET Award winner, who is a big fan of Kudus, stated, "I'm always delighted whenever I watch him play. Just as my story inspires him and many others, his story also inspires me."

Stonebwoy praised Kudus' exceptional talent and determination, saying, "He has been proving to the world that he is a remarkable player. His achievements will serve as a reminder of how it's done. To me, he is a miracle to the world."

He added that Kudus would become one of Ghana's legendary players, stating, "he will remind his generation of how it's done."

Kudus has not hidden his admiration for Stonebwoy's music.

He has frequently played the artist's songs in the Ajax locker room and during training sessions.

Kudus was among the select few who had the opportunity to listen to Stonebwoy's latest album before its official release.

