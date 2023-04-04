4
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus named among Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2023

Mohammed Kudus Goal Of The Month .jfif Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

Mohammed Kudus, the 22-year-old Ghanaian International Star and attacking midfielder of Ajax, has been named among the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2023.

The ninth edition of the annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, dubbed Tomorrow’s Titans, was published Monday, April 3, on ForbesAfrica.com.

Another Ghanaian who made the coveted list is Emmanuel Whajah, 29, Creative Director, Videographer and owner of Emzy Production Films.

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 celebrates young entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders who are taking up challenges and creating solutions to problems on the continent.

“These young achievers are starting from scratch to build businesses and brands that are totally solutions-oriented,” the publication read.

The 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa will be held in Botswana from April 23 – 26, where the organisers promise to harness the power of Africa’s entrepreneurial capitalism on “the continent whose growth will help define the 21st century.”

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: