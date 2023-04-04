Mohammed Kudus named among Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2023

Mohammed Kudus

Source: GNA

Mohammed Kudus, the 22-year-old Ghanaian International Star and attacking midfielder of Ajax, has been named among the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2023.

The ninth edition of the annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, dubbed Tomorrow’s Titans, was published Monday, April 3, on ForbesAfrica.com.



Another Ghanaian who made the coveted list is Emmanuel Whajah, 29, Creative Director, Videographer and owner of Emzy Production Films.



The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 celebrates young entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders who are taking up challenges and creating solutions to problems on the continent.

“These young achievers are starting from scratch to build businesses and brands that are totally solutions-oriented,” the publication read.



The 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa will be held in Botswana from April 23 – 26, where the organisers promise to harness the power of Africa’s entrepreneurial capitalism on “the continent whose growth will help define the 21st century.”