Mohammed Kudus opens up on relationship with ‘big brother’ Andre Onana

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his relationship with Ajax teammate Andre Onana.

The 20 year old midfielder described the Cameroon international goalkeeper as his ‘big brother’ and motivator.



Kudus also revealed a heartwarming conversation with Onana before moving to the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer.



He was linked with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Monchengladbach, and several other clubs around Europe

“Andre is a super guy! Nice guy. He motivates me a lot. Even before I came here, he came over to speak to me. He is like a big brother to me and I look up to him a lot” Kudus said in an interview with Ajax Tv.



The highly rated midfielder joined the Dutch giants in a 9 million euros deal from Danish side FC Nordsjælland.



