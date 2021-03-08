Mohammed Kudus plays full throttle as Ajax defeat Groningen

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus was at his dazzling best as his club, Ajax Amsterdam defeated Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The defending league Champions welcomed ‘The Green-White Army’ to the Amsterdam arena looking to consolidate their position at the apex of the league standings.



Kudus started the game as part of a midfield three with Ryan Gravenberch, and Davvy Klaasen.



Ajax took an early lead when Dusan Tadic set up Gravenberch in the first 5 minutes. The home side added two more goals in the second half courtesy strikes from Sébastien Haller and Dusan Tadic (penalty).



Ajax conceded a late goal to win 3-1in the end. The ‘Amsterdammers’ now sit comfortably at the top of the standings on 60 points, 9 more than second placed PSV Eindhoven.

Mohammed Kudus who lasted the entire duration of the game ended with a caution; he received in the 48th minute.



This was Kudus’ second start since overcoming a long term injury.



The 20 year old who joined Ajax before the start of the current campaign will be hoping to get more minutes especially when Ajax play Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday.