Mohammed Kudus scores 7th league goal as Ajax whip Excelsior on the road

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana’s top talent Mohammed Kudus found the back of the net for the seventh time this season in the Dutch Eredivisie for AFC Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder scored the third goal of his team’s 4-1 win at Excelsior Rotterdam in league to record their first win in eight matches.



Serbian, Dusan Tadic scored very early in the game when his left-footed strike from the spot handed the Red and Whites an early lead after 15 minutes.



Redouan El Yaakoubi grabbed the equalizer for the home team with a sweet strike on the 36th minute mark to restore parity.



Just before the half time whistle was blown, Davy Klaassen made it 2-1 to Ajax after 45 minutes.

One minute after the hour mark of the match, Kudus struck with a beautiful goal to extend his team’s lead to two with about 29 minutes left on the clock.



Devyne Rensch found the back of the net seven minutes away from the full time whistle to win it 4-1 for the Dutch Eredivisie giant who were desperately in need of a win in the league after going seven matches without a win.



Kudus has 12 goals in all competitions this season for Ajax and seven in the league.