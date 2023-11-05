Mohammed Kudus scores stunning goal in West Ham's defeat against Brentford

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus, scored a stunning goal in West Ham United’s 3-2 defeat against Brentford on Saturday.

The Hammers were hosted at the Gtech Community Stadium in Week 11 round of games.



Kudus was named in West Ham’s starting XI in the game.



Neal Maupay broke the deadlock for the home side in the 11th minute.



However, eight minutes later, Mohammed Kudus scored an audacious goal as David Moyes' side levelled up.



In the 26th minute, English international, Jarrod Bowen increased the tally for the Hammers with a fine strike to end the first half 2-1.



However, after recess, Konstantinos Mavropanos scored an own goal as the Bees levelled up in the 55th minute.

In the 69th minute, Nathan Collins scored the winner as Thomas Frank's side continued their fine run.



The win put Brentford in the 9th position with 16 points while West Ham United sit 11th on the log with 14 points.



Despite the defeat, Mohammed Kudus had 53 touches of the ball and had 89 per cent passing accuracy and also won three tackles.



Mohammed Kudus and his side will host Olympiacos F.C. in the Europa League on Thursday, November 9 at the London Stadium before hosting Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, November 12.



