Mohammed Kudus' sensational volley against Newcastle wins West Ham's goal of the month

Kudus Mohammed

West Ham United forward, Mohammed Kudus' stunning volley against Newcastle United has been named as the club's goal of the month.

The club via a post on X announced Kudus' goal as the goal of the month, beating five other goals that were nominated.



The goal beat two magnificent goals scored by Lucas Paqueta and three other goals - two from the Women's team and one from the Premier League 2 side.



The goal was Kudus's first in the Premier League and his third for the club since signing in August.



The phenomenal strike also earned the Hammers a precious in the game that ended two-all at the Olympic Stadium.



Mohammed Kudus has gone on to score two more goals taking his tally to five goals in his West Ham United career.

In the Premier League, he has two goals in three starts.





Kuku's late strike against Newcastle wins October Goal of the Month ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NEd1UgaBWA — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 8, 2023

EE/KPE