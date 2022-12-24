Mohammed Kudus speaks on his future at Ajax amid interest from top clubs

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has said that leaving Eredivisie giants Ajax is not a priority for him at the moment as he is focused on enjoying quality time with his Nima people.

Mohammed Kudus, despite Ghana's early elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, was named as one of the breakout stars in the 22nd edition of the Mundial.



There has been reported interest from Barcelona, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Everton, and a host of other European teams for the signature of the 22-year-old wonderkid.



Asked by GhanaWeb's Joel Eshun about his next possible destination at the unveiling of the Mohammed Kudus mural, the 22-year-old said time will be the decider.

"Time will be the decider on where I will go next but for now, I'm here enjoying my time with my Nima people and the rest will follow through at the same time," Mohammed Kudus said.



Mohammed Kudus became the first Ghanaian to score a brace in the FIFA World Cup after scoring two goals in Ghana's second game against South Korea.



