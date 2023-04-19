2
Mohammed Kudus to travel to Germany for pre-season with Ajax in the summer

Black Stars Midfielder Kudus Mohammed Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian international

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus will be in Germany with Ajax in the summer for pre-season.

This has been announced by the Dutch Eredivisie Club in an official communique.

According to the club, Ajax will be at the Adidas World of Sports campus for pre-season to prepare for the 2023/24 season.

“Ajax will prepare itself for the 2023/2024 season in Germany. From Monday, July 24 till Saturday, July 29, 2023, the entire Ajax team will travel to Herzogenaurach to visit the adidas World of Sports campus,” the club statement said.

It added, “Since 2000, adidas has been Ajax's head and clothing sponsor. Multiple Ajax delegations have visited the headquarters and sports complex in Germany, but it's the first time that the team will hold their training camp there. A state-of-the-art training facility and residencies are present at adidas' international headquarters, where multiple teams and high-level athletes have stayed before.”

Mohammed Kudus is currently injured and has missed the last two matches of his team.

He is reportedly close to starting training as confirmed by Ajax manager John Heitinga.

