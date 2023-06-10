Mohammed Kudus to travel with Ajax to Germany for preseason

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus is set to embark on a journey to Germany for preseason with Dutch giants Ajax.

In recent years, the Amsterdam club has also gone to training camp in De Lutte in Overijssel on a regular basis, but that site has been omitted this year.



Ajax's preparation for the upcoming season begins on Thursday, June 29. The club will simply train a little at Sportpark de Toekomst. Ajax will go to Germany for a training camp less than a month later, on Monday, July 24.



They will then stay at the Adidas World of Sports facility in Herzogenaurach until Saturday, July 29.

At this complex, the German national team constantly prepares for matches and final competitions. Die Mannschaft will also establish a base there in preparation for the 2024 European Championship.



Last summer, Arsenal, a Premier League team, trained at the Adidas campus in preparation for the new season. This complex is recognized as 'the best of the best' in terms of sporting facilities.