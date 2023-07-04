Mohammed Polo criticizes Chris Hughton for not offering technical advice to Ghana's U-23 team

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Ghanaian football legend, Mohammed Polo has expressed his disappointment in Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton for not providing technical guidance to Ghana's U-23 team during the AFCON U-23 tournament in Morocco.

Despite Hughton's presence at the tournament, Ghana failed to advance past the group stage, suffering a heavy defeat to the hosts, Morocco, and ending their hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games after 19 years.



Speaking on Radio Gold Sports, Polo stated that Chris Hughton should have utilized his expertise and provided valuable advice to the U-23 team.



He highlighted the importance of analyzing the game and making strategic decisions as the coach in charge. Polo also pointed out that other experienced coaches and up-and-coming talents were present at the tournament, emphasizing the need for collective support and guidance.



“It is not about talking too much, football is about reading what you are watching and what is going to happen and you are in charge.



“Fortunately all the gurus are there, our up and coming coaches who we think will be the future coaches including the current coach of the Black Stars,” he said.

He added that “You saw the Morocco and Guinea game; it was difficult for Morocco to beat Guinea so it means the Guineans are a formidable side.



“We want into our second match against Morocco and Morocco whitewashed us, did Morocco whitewash Guinea?”



