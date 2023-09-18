Mohammed Salisu could be out of action for weeks after undergoing surgery

Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu is set to undergo surgery at his new club, AS Monaco.

The defender joined the French Ligue 1 side last month.



Unfortunately, his debut for the new club has been delayed due to an injury he has been carrying before leaving English Championship side Southampton.



On Friday, September 15, his new club Southampton announced that Mohammed Salisu will have to undergo pubalgia surgery to address his injury.

“Following persistent pain during the international break, Mohamed Salisu (pubalgia) will undergo a surgical intervention in the coming days,” an official club statement from AS Monaco said.



After the surgery, sources have disclosed that the Ghana defender will spend weeks on the sidelines.



The towering defender is in good spirits and hopes to return from injury as a stronger and better player.