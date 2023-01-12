Mohammed Salisu excels in Southampton's 2-0 win against Man City

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu put up a top performance on Wednesday night to help his Southampton side to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the EFL Cup.

The Black Stars defender today started in defense for his team when the side hosted the quarter-final opponent of the EFL Cup at Saint Mary’s Stadium.



In a game the Saints were not given a dog’s chance at victory, the players selected for the game put up a stunning performance that inspired a surprise victory.



On the matchday, Sekou Mara opened the scoring for Southampton in the 23rd minute when he found the back of the Manchester City net.

Five minutes later, the hosts equalised again this time around through Moussa Djenepo.



Despite a strong display by Manchester City in the second half, Southampton excelled as the defense stood strong to avoid conceding.



Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu lasted the entire duration of the game, The win has sent Southampton to the semi-finals of this season’s EFL Cup.