Mohammed Salisu hints at staying at Southampton despite relegation to Championship

Salisu 4657689.jpeg Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu looks set to stay at Southampton for next season.

The defender has suffered an injury setback this season and as a result, has missed a number of matches.

Unfortunately, his club Southampton have been relegated from the English Premier League and will now feature in the Championship next season.

Although it is understood that the defender has offers and could move in the summer, he is focusing on staying with the Saints.

In a statement on social media, Mohammed Salisu said together with his teammates, lessons have been learned and the team will do better next season.

“We want to assure you that every player and member of our team is determined to come back stronger and better prepared for the next season,” the Black Stars defender said.

Salisu added, “Despite the outcome, I am incredibly proud of our team and the effort that each and every player put in throughout the season. We know that there are many lessons to be learned and improvements to be made. We are grateful for each and every one of our fans.”

When fit, the Ghana centre-back is a top defender. If he stays at Southampton, the Saints will be stronger to fight for a return to the English Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

