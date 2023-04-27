0
Mohammed Salisu ruled out of Southampton's game against Bournemouth

Mohammed Salisu Prepares To Take Throw In For Southampton At Molineux Stadium Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Southampton manager, Ruben Selles has provided updates on Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu ahead of their game against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Mohammed Salisu has been injured for the last couple of weeks, and his absence has been a huge blow for Southampton, who are currently battling relegation.

Ahead of the game against Bournemouth at the Saint Mary's Stadium on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Ruben Selles said Mohammed Salisu would not be available for the matchday 33 encounter.

"We have Larios, Salisu, and Livramento, who are not selectable. Che Adams is available for the game."

"We have Jan Bednarek, who has had concussion protocol, and that will end tonight at midnight; tomorrow we'll re-evaluate him," he said at his post-match conference, as quoted by footballghana.

Southampton are currently 20th on the 2022/2023 Premier League table and they face 15th-placed Bournemouth.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
