Mohammed Salisu shines as ten-man Southampton hold Leicester City

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu gave a superb account of himself when he came off the bench for Southampton in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Friday.

Salisu, who enjoyed full throttle in the 2-1 loss against Tottenham last week, was dropped to the bench as Ralph Hasenhüttl switched from 4-4-2 to 5-3-2 tactics.



The 22-year-old was handed an early introduction after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off in the 10th minute.



Southampton managed to ward off the threats of the visitors in the first half.



Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Saints shot into the lead through James Ward-Prowse’s 61st-minute penalty.

The lead lasted for just seven minutes as Jonny Evans eluded his markers to nod home a delicate lofty cross from Iheanacho.



Salisu did barely put a foot wrong as he made several last-ditch interceptions and also kept his composure when marking in-form Kelechi Iheanacho.



He has made 7 appearances for the St. Mary’s Stadium outfit so far this season.