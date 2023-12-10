Mohammed Salisu shines in AS Monaco debut with solid performance against Rennes

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu marked his long-awaited debut for AS Monaco in a triumphant 2-1 victory against Rennes during the French Ligue's 15th-week fixtures.

The talented center-back, who inked a five-year deal with Monaco at the season's commencement, overcame initial setbacks caused by a persistent injury.



Monaco's right-back Vanderson ignited the scoreboard in the 51st minute after a goalless first half, setting the stage for a compelling encounter.



Youssouf Fofana extended Monaco's lead in the 85th minute, securing a commanding position.



Rennes managed a late consolation goal through Bourigeaud's penalty in the 90th minute.

Despite receiving a yellow card in the 62nd minute, Salisu showcased resilience and dedication, earning a commendable 7.6 rating for his spirited performance.



The Ghanaian defender now aims to maintain fitness, harbouring aspirations of reclaiming a spot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to take place in Ivory Coast.



Salisu's successful debut adds a promising chapter to his football journey with AS Monaco, highlighting his potential impact on both club and international stages.