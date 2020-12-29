Mohammed Salisu to make Southampton debut against Shrewsbury Town

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Southampton boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl has hinted that Mohammed Salisu could make his debut for the club in their FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town next month.

The 21-year-old who completed a move to the Premier League in a deal worth £10.9m is yet to make his debut for the club.



Despite being named on the bench in the last five matches, the Ghanaian defender is yet to play for his new club.



"For me, it was important [against Fulham] that I brought in a player who knew immediately what he was doing," said Hasenhuttl.



"When you have three chances in the team you need to have as much automatism as possible."



"I am sure Salisu could also play well, but it is important not to have too many changes and to keep our shape so that the players know exactly what they're doing and I think we made the right decision."

"It was important too that Jack showed that he could play on the left because I did not want to move Jan back to the left side."



"It was a little bit new for him but he is experienced as had the quality to handle this. He did a good job," he said.



"Salisu is the future of this club. It will take time. We know how long it takes for some players to step into the team," he added as he chatted to HampshireLive.



"He has so much potential and [at Fulham] it was more important for me, as I said, not to unsettle the team. It would have been difficult, I think."



"I am ready happy that Sali is here and he shows to me in every session that he can help up."