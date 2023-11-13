Mohammed Salisu will have to compete for his spot when he returns from injury - AS Monaco coach

Defender, Mohammed Salisu

AS Monaco coach Adi Hutter has issued a stern statement regarding the future prospects of defender Mohammed Salisu.

Despite Monaco holding firm at the third spot in the French Ligue 1, the focus has shifted to the impending return of Salisu from a lingering groin injury.



Coach Hutter, addressing the media in a post-match press conference, made it clear that Salisu, the 24-year-old Ghanaian center-back signed from English Premier League side Southampton, will not be handed his spot on a silver platter upon his return.

"He is improving, and I am very happy with his performance. He had some time for adaptation to play in what is a new position for him, but he is a young man who has a lot of talent," he said.



"He has his place in the team at the moment, so Mohammed Salisu will have to fight to get his," he added.