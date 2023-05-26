More candidates will contest Kurt Okraku in upcoming GFA Presidential election - Abdul Salam Yakubu

President of New Edubiase United,

Abdul Salam Yakubu, the President of New Edubiase United, has confidently stated that the incumbent President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, will encounter a more formidable challenge when nominations for the GFA elections open.

Okraku assumed office in 2019 and is nearing the end of his first term, with the date for the Congress and election yet to be announced.



During the previous election cycle, the race for the presidency was fiercely contested and characterized by intense competition.



However, the forthcoming elections appear to lack the same level of fervor, as only Bernard Amofa Jantuah, the bankroller of Berekum Chelsea, has publicly declared his intention to run.

Contrary to prevailing perceptions, Abdul Salam Yakubu, a prominent figure in Ghanaian football, believes that there are numerous potential candidates eagerly awaiting the opportunity to submit their nomination forms.



“There are a lot of people ready to contest Kurt Okraku. Should the GFA open nomination today, many people will send in their nomination forms to contest the GFA President and Executive Council,” he told Onua FM.