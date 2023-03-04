0
Moritz-Broni Kwarteng scores for Magdeburg in win over Kaiserslautern

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 03 At 8.57.59 PM.jpeg Germany-born Ghanaian Moritz-Broni Kwarteng

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born Ghanaian Moritz-Broni Kwarteng scored for Magdeburg in their 2-0 victory against Kaiserslautern in the Bundesliga 2 on Friday night.

Kwarteng played the full 90 minutes of the game at the MDCC-Arena, where he had 62 touches and completed 34 out of 40 passes.

He won 9 duels, created 2 chances, and successfully completed two dribbles. Additionally, he won 2 out of 3 tackles and had 2 accurate shots on goal, one of which resulted in a goal.

The game's first goal came from Kwarteng in the 41st minute, putting Magdeburg ahead of Kaiserslautern. Tatsuya Ito scored the second goal for Magdeburg in the 65th minute.

With 27 points from 23 games, Magdeburg is currently 11th in the Bundesliga 2 table. Kwarteng, who is 24 years old, has scored 8 goals in 23 games, highlighting his importance to the team in their debut season in the Bundesliga 2.

Moritz-Broni Kwarteng is uncapped for both Ghana and Germany at any level and is still eligible to play for the Black Stars.

