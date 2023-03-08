Morocco didn't build Mohammed VI Football Academy with FIFA funds - GFA scribe

Mohammed VI Football Academy

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Prosper Harrison Addo has challenged claims that Morocco built the impressive Mohammed VI Football Academy with funds from the FIFA Forward program.

Addo stated that the Moroccan government contributed significantly to the construction of the facility, which has become a point of reference in discussions about sports development in Ghana.



He added that the FIFA Forward program could not have solely funded such a project.



He also expressed concern that Ghana was often criticized for the poor state of its Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, with accusations that the funds allocated for its improvement had been misappropriated.



He called for an end to unfavorable comparisons between Ghana and other countries, arguing that such comparisons made Ghana look "poor and useless."

Addo further noted that Rwanda had also received support from its government in building a similar facility, and praised the country's efforts in sports development.



"The FIFA forward is not $10m so they cannot build such a project only with it but their government also contributed to it," he told Akoma FM.



"The same case is happening in Rwanda and we all applaud them but the comparison of others' projects to our own making Ghana look poor and useless. It is not nice. We can all learn from them but do not make Ghana look like there is no sensible person here."