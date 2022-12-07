2
Morocco goalkeeper reacts to penalty heroics against Spain in 2022 World Cup

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bono

Wed, 7 Dec 2022

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bono says luck played it's part as his side stunned Spain 3-0 in a shootout after a goalless draw to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The two teams couldn't be separated after 120 minutes and Spain failed to convert any of their three penalties, with goalkeeper Bounou brilliantly saving two.

That left Hakimi to win it for the North Africans with his nerveless spot-kick and spark jubilant scenes in the stands at the Education City Stadium.

"You know penalties, it's a little bit of intuition, a little bit of luck," Bounou told beIN Sports.

"We won, that's the most important thing. Hats off to the whole team, they did the job, it was incredible.

"It's not easy to stay focused for 120 minutes, against a Spanish team that dominates the ball well, who has possession.

"When you live moments like this, sometimes it's hard to realise it. We will try to avoid the noise around us, stay focused on ourselves, on our job, our recovery."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
