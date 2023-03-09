0
Most supporters, clubs don't know the rules - Oduro Nyarko pins refereeing complains on stakeholders

Oduro Nyarko Former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Oduro Nyarko

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Oduro Nyarko, has blamed fans and clubs over allegations of poor refereeing in the Ghana Premier League.

Nyarko argued that supporters and clubs are not abreast with rules, hence the constant complaints about officiating.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM, he stated that it is difficult to deliberate on the issues due to the aforementioned reason.

"So with referee issues if you talking about it sometimes it is difficult but what I know is we watching the game, supporters, and clubs we don’t know the rules," he said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

He recounted how he used to educate his players when he was with Wa All Stars.

"I remember when I was in Wa, we sometimes bring in a FIFA referee who will come and talk to the players and teach them the basic rules offside, etc that helped," he added.

There is the narrative that refereeing in the GPL is sub-par. This season, several clubs have lodged complaints due to unfavorable calls.

The supposed consistent refereeing errors have been blamed as one of the causes of fans failing to turn up in stadiums.

