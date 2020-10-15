Mubarak Wakaso joins Jiangsu Suning camp ahead of Chinese Super League play-offs

Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana ace Mubarak Wakaso has joined his Jiangsu Suning teammates for camp at their Suzhou base ahead of the start of the Chinese Super League play-offs.

The 30-year-old midfielder helped Jiangsu Suning reach the play-offs after finishing second in group A of the regular season.



The playoffs begin on Friday, October 16, with the former Deportivo Alaves expected to make a huge impact in the final stages of the competition.



This season the Chinese Super League had to be grouped following the enforced break by COVID-19.

Jiangsu Suning will play Chongqing Lifan on Monday in the first leg of the quarter-finals before the second leg on Saturday, October 24.



The winner of the competition will play in the Club World Cup to be hosted in China.