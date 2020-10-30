Mubarak Wakaso makes Ghana return against Sudan in 2021 AFCON qualifiers

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Jiangsu Suning FC midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has been named in the Ghana squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan next month.

The 30-year-old is staging a return to the team after being left out of the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



Coach Charles Akonnor has been forced to recall the experienced midfielder amid criticism over his exclusion from the team after the 3-0 mauling by Mali in Turkey this month.



The China-based combative enforcer is expected to bolster the squad ahead of the double-header against the Sudanese.

Wakaso has scored 12 goals for the four-time African champions in 58 appearances.



The Black Stars will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 12 before flying to Khartoum for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, November 17.



The Ghanaian gaffer will be eager to secure the double win to practically secure qualification for the team ahead of the continental Mundial in Cameroon in 2022.